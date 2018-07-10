Trapdoor Assassin is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Trapdoor Assassin belongs to deception. Trapdoor Assassin costs 2 mana. Trapdoor Assassin rarity is common. Trapdoor Assassin is from type Creature. Trapdoor Assassin has 4 attack. Trapdoor Assassin has 1 health. Trapdoor Assassin is from Neutral tribe. Trapdoor Assassin is part of the genesis set. Trapdoor Assassin currently available in beta. There are 35408 Trapdoor Assassin cards in existence (total). Trapdoor Assassin was released at August 28, 2019.