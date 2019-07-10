Trapdoor is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Trapdoor belongs to deception. Trapdoor costs 2 mana. Trapdoor rarity is common. Trapdoor is from type Spell. Trapdoor is from Neutral tribe. Trapdoor is part of the core set. Trapdoor currently available in beta. There are 337 Trapdoor cards in existence (total). Trapdoor was released at September 03, 2019.