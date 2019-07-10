2

Trapdoor

Pull an enemy creature from the board into its owner's hand.

Former versions

Keeping track of card changes throughout history.

2
Trapdoor
Return a creature to its owner's hand.

Version 3

Replaced September 03, 2019

3
Trapdoor
Return a creature to its owner's hand.

Version 2

Replaced August 06, 2019

4
Trapdoor
Return a creature to its owner's hand.

Version 1

Replaced July 10, 2019

  1. Gods Unchained
  2. Trapdoor

Trapdoor is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Trapdoor belongs to deception. Trapdoor costs 2 mana. Trapdoor rarity is common. Trapdoor is from type Spell. Trapdoor is from Neutral tribe. Trapdoor is part of the core set. Trapdoor currently available in beta. There are 337 Trapdoor cards in existence (total). Trapdoor was released at September 03, 2019.