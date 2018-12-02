4

Town Guardian

Roar: Give a friendly creature +1/+1.

Former versions

Keeping track of card changes throughout history.

Town Guardian
Roar: Give a friendly creature +1/+1.
Version 2

Replaced September 03, 2019

Town Guardian
Roar: Give target friendly creature +1/+1.
Version 1

Replaced December 02, 2018

Town Guardian is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Town Guardian is a neutral card. Town Guardian costs 4 mana. Town Guardian rarity is common. Town Guardian is from type Creature. Town Guardian has 3 attack. Town Guardian has 4 health. Town Guardian is from Neutral tribe. Town Guardian is part of the core set. Town Guardian currently available in beta. There are 204 Town Guardian cards in existence (total). Town Guardian was released at September 03, 2019.