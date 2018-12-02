Town Guardian is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Town Guardian is a neutral card. Town Guardian costs 4 mana. Town Guardian rarity is common. Town Guardian is from type Creature. Town Guardian has 3 attack. Town Guardian has 4 health. Town Guardian is from Neutral tribe. Town Guardian is part of the core set. Town Guardian currently available in beta. There are 204 Town Guardian cards in existence (total). Town Guardian was released at September 03, 2019.