Tormentor Fiend

Blitz. Roar: Other friendly creatures gain leech until end of turn.

Nether

Former versions

Keeping track of card changes throughout history.

Tormentor Fiend

Has leech when attacking creatures.

Nether

Version 3

Replaced September 12, 2019

Tormentor Fiend

Has leech when attacking creatures.

Nether

Version 2

Replaced September 03, 2019

Tormentor Fiend

Your Nether have +2/+1. Whenever you play a card, discard a card.

Nether

Version 1

Replaced July 10, 2018

