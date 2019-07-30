Tome Golem is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Tome Golem belongs to magic. Tome Golem costs 8 mana. Tome Golem rarity is common. Tome Golem is from type Creature. Tome Golem has 8 attack. Tome Golem has 8 health. Tome Golem is from Atlantean tribe. Tome Golem is part of the core set. Tome Golem currently available in beta. There are 413 Tome Golem cards in existence (total). Tome Golem was released at October 10, 2019.