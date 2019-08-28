Tomb Torchbearer is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Tomb Torchbearer is a neutral card. Tomb Torchbearer costs 1 mana. Tomb Torchbearer rarity is common. Tomb Torchbearer is from type Creature. Tomb Torchbearer has 1 attack. Tomb Torchbearer has 1 health. Tomb Torchbearer is from Anubian tribe. Tomb Torchbearer is part of the core set. Tomb Torchbearer currently available in beta. There are 467 Tomb Torchbearer cards in existence (total). Tomb Torchbearer was released at November 19, 2019.