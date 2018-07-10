3

Tomb Robber

Hidden for 1 turn. Afterlife: Add a random anim, enchanted weapon, or rune to your hand. If you control another Anubian, add two instead.

Anubian

Former versions

Keeping track of card changes throughout history.

Tomb Robber
Hidden for 1 turn. Afterlife: Add a random anim, enchanted weapon, or rune to your hand. Control Anubian: Add another one.
Anubian

Version 2

Replaced August 28, 2019

Tomb Robber
Afterlife: Add a random Enchanted weapon to your hand.
Version 1

Replaced July 10, 2018

