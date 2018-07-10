Hidden for 1 turn. Afterlife: Add a random anim, enchanted weapon, or rune to your hand. If you control another Anubian, add two instead.

Tomb Robber is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Tomb Robber is a neutral card. Tomb Robber costs 3 mana. Tomb Robber rarity is common. Tomb Robber is from type Creature. Tomb Robber has 1 attack. Tomb Robber has 2 health. Tomb Robber is from Anubian tribe. Tomb Robber is part of the genesis set. Tomb Robber currently available in beta. There are 35570 Tomb Robber cards in existence (total). Tomb Robber was released at August 28, 2019.