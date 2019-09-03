Afterlife: Put a random Anubian of 3 mana or less from your void into your hand.

Tomb Priest is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Tomb Priest is a neutral card. Tomb Priest costs 4 mana. Tomb Priest rarity is epic. Tomb Priest is from type Creature. Tomb Priest has 4 attack. Tomb Priest has 3 health. Tomb Priest is from Anubian tribe. Tomb Priest is part of the core set. Tomb Priest currently available in beta. There are 197 Tomb Priest cards in existence (total). Tomb Priest was released at September 03, 2019.