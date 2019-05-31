Tomb Blademaster is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Tomb Blademaster is a neutral card. Tomb Blademaster costs 7 mana. Tomb Blademaster rarity is epic. Tomb Blademaster is from type Creature. Tomb Blademaster has 3 attack. Tomb Blademaster has 4 health. Tomb Blademaster is from Anubian tribe. Tomb Blademaster is part of the core set. Tomb Blademaster currently available in beta. There are 234 Tomb Blademaster cards in existence (total). Tomb Blademaster was released at August 28, 2019.