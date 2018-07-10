2

Tithe Collector

Whenever you summon a creature, heal your god for 1.

1
3
Guild

Former versions

Keeping track of card changes throughout history.

2
Tithe Collector

Whenever you summon a creature, heal your god for 1.

1
3

Version 4

Replaced October 26, 2019

2
Tithe Collector
Whenever you summon a creature, heal your god for 1.
1
3

Version 3

Replaced August 28, 2019

1
Tithe Collector
Whenever you summon a creature, heal your god for 1.
1
1

Version 2

Replaced August 20, 2019

3
Tithe Collector
Whenever you play a spell, heal 2 Health to your God.
2
4

Version 1

Replaced July 10, 2018

Tithe Collector is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Tithe Collector belongs to light. Tithe Collector costs 2 mana. Tithe Collector rarity is common. Tithe Collector is from type Creature. Tithe Collector has 1 attack. Tithe Collector has 3 health. Tithe Collector is from Guild tribe. Tithe Collector is part of the genesis set. Tithe Collector currently available in beta. There are 35375 Tithe Collector cards in existence (total). Tithe Collector was released at October 26, 2019.