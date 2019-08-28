Roar: Your god gains protected. If you already have protected, this creature gains protected instead.

Roar: Your god gains protected. If you already have protected, this creature gains protected instead.

Roar: If your god is protected, Time-Bomb gets +1 strength and protected. Otherwise, your god gains protected.

Time-Bomb is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Time-Bomb belongs to magic. Time-Bomb costs 2 mana. Time-Bomb rarity is epic. Time-Bomb is from type Creature. Time-Bomb has 3 attack. Time-Bomb has 2 health. Time-Bomb is from Atlantean tribe. Time-Bomb is part of the core set. Time-Bomb currently available in beta. There are 150 Time-Bomb cards in existence (total). Time-Bomb was released at September 17, 2019.