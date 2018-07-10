2

Thresher Bug

Confused. After this creature attacks a creature, deal 2 damage to a random enemy creature.

2
2
Nether

Former versions

Keeping track of card changes throughout history.

2
Thresher Bug

Confused. After this creature attacks a creature, deal 2 damage to a random enemy creature.

2
2

Version 4

Replaced October 26, 2019

2
Thresher Bug

Confused. Whenever Thresher Bug attacks a creature, deal damage dealt to a random enemy creature.

1
1

Version 3

Replaced October 10, 2019

2
Thresher Bug
Confused. Whenever Thresher Bug attacks a creature, deal damage dealt to a random enemy creature.
1
1

Version 2

Replaced August 28, 2019

1
Thresher Bug
Whenever this creature deals damage, deal this damage to a random enemy creature.
1
1

Version 1

Replaced July 10, 2018

Thresher Bug is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Thresher Bug belongs to nature. Thresher Bug costs 2 mana. Thresher Bug rarity is common. Thresher Bug is from type Creature. Thresher Bug has 2 attack. Thresher Bug has 2 health. Thresher Bug is from Nether tribe. Thresher Bug is part of the genesis set. Thresher Bug currently available in beta. There are 35587 Thresher Bug cards in existence (total). Thresher Bug was released at October 26, 2019.