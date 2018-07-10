Thresher Bug is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Thresher Bug belongs to nature. Thresher Bug costs 2 mana. Thresher Bug rarity is common. Thresher Bug is from type Creature. Thresher Bug has 2 attack. Thresher Bug has 2 health. Thresher Bug is from Nether tribe. Thresher Bug is part of the genesis set. Thresher Bug currently available in beta. There are 35587 Thresher Bug cards in existence (total). Thresher Bug was released at October 26, 2019.