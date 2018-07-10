Keeping track of card changes throughout history.
Confused. After this creature attacks a creature, deal 2 damage to a random enemy creature.
Version 4
Replaced October 26, 2019
Confused. Whenever Thresher Bug attacks a creature, deal damage dealt to a random enemy creature.
Version 3
Replaced October 10, 2019
Version 2
Replaced August 28, 2019
Version 1
Replaced July 10, 2018
Thresher Bug is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Thresher Bug belongs to nature. Thresher Bug costs 2 mana. Thresher Bug rarity is common. Thresher Bug is from type Creature. Thresher Bug has 2 attack. Thresher Bug has 2 health. Thresher Bug is from Nether tribe. Thresher Bug is part of the genesis set. Thresher Bug currently available in beta. There are 35587 Thresher Bug cards in existence (total). Thresher Bug was released at October 26, 2019.