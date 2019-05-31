0

Thievery

Your god power becomes a copy of your opponent's. Foresee the top card of your opponent's deck.

Former versions

Keeping track of card changes throughout history.

0
Thievery
Your god power becomes a copy of your opponent's. Foresee 1 on top of your opponent's deck.

Version 5

Replaced August 28, 2019

0
Thievery
Your god power becomes a copy of your opponent's. You can activate the copied god power this turn. Foresee 1 on top of your opponent's deck.

Version 4

Replaced July 30, 2019

0
Thievery
Your god power becomes a copy of your opponent's. You can activate the copied god power this turn.

Version 3

Replaced July 22, 2019

2
Thievery
Look at the top card of your opponents deck. You may move it to the bottom of their deck and add a copy to the top of yours.

Version 2

Replaced June 20, 2019

1
Thievery
Look at the top card of your opponents deck. You may move it to the bottom of their deck and add a copy to the top of yours.

Version 1

Replaced May 31, 2019

