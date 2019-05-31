Keeping track of card changes throughout history.
Version 5
Replaced August 28, 2019
Version 4
Replaced July 30, 2019
Version 3
Replaced July 22, 2019
Version 2
Replaced June 20, 2019
Thievery is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Thievery belongs to deception. Thievery costs 0 mana. Thievery rarity is common. Thievery is from type GodPower. Thievery is from Neutral tribe. Thievery is part of the core set. Thievery currently available in beta. Thievery was released at August 28, 2019.