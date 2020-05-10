Thebian Strategos is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Thebian Strategos is a neutral card. Thebian Strategos costs 5 mana. Thebian Strategos rarity is common. Thebian Strategos is from type Creature. Thebian Strategos has 2 attack. Thebian Strategos has 6 health. Thebian Strategos is from Olympian tribe. Thebian Strategos is part of the trial set. Thebian Strategos currently available in beta. Thebian Strategos was released at May 10, 2020.