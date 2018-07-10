The Sky Reaver is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). The Sky Reaver is a neutral card. The Sky Reaver costs 5 mana. The Sky Reaver rarity is legendary. The Sky Reaver is from type Creature. The Sky Reaver has 5 attack. The Sky Reaver has 5 health. The Sky Reaver is from Aether tribe. The Sky Reaver is part of the genesis set. The Sky Reaver currently available in beta. There are 2409 The Sky Reaver cards in existence (total). The Sky Reaver was released at October 10, 2019.