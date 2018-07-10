5

The Sky Reaver

After an Aether attacks, draw a card.

5
5
Aether

Former versions

Keeping track of card changes throughout history.

5
The Sky Reaver

Whenever an Aether attacks, draw a card.

5
5
Aether

Version 6

Replaced October 10, 2019

6
The Sky Reaver

Whenever an Aether attacks, draw a card.

5
5
Aether

Version 5

Replaced September 17, 2019

6
The Sky Reaver

Whenever an Aether attacks, draw a card.

5
4
Aether

Version 4

Replaced September 03, 2019

6
The Sky Reaver
Whenever your god attacks, draw a card.
5
4
Aether

Version 3

Replaced August 28, 2019

6
The Sky Reaver
Whenever your God attacks, draw a card.
5
3
Aether

Version 2

Replaced July 10, 2018

6
The Sky Reaver
Whenever your God attacks, draw a card.
5
3

Version 1

Replaced July 10, 2018

The Sky Reaver is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). The Sky Reaver is a neutral card. The Sky Reaver costs 5 mana. The Sky Reaver rarity is legendary. The Sky Reaver is from type Creature. The Sky Reaver has 5 attack. The Sky Reaver has 5 health. The Sky Reaver is from Aether tribe. The Sky Reaver is part of the genesis set. The Sky Reaver currently available in beta. There are 2409 The Sky Reaver cards in existence (total). The Sky Reaver was released at October 10, 2019.