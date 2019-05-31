2

The Portable Fortress

Frontline. Can't attack. At the end of each turn, set Portable Fortress' strength to 0.

0
8
Atlantean

Former versions

Keeping track of card changes throughout history.

2
The Portable Fortress
Frontline. Can't attack. At the end of each turn, set Portable Fortress' strength to 0.
0
8
Atlantean

Version 3

Replaced August 28, 2019

2
The Portable Fortress
Frontline. Cannot attack.
0
8
Atlantean

Version 2

Replaced July 10, 2019

2
The Portable Fortress
Frontline. Cannot attack.
0
10
Atlantean

Version 1

Replaced May 31, 2019

The Portable Fortress is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). The Portable Fortress is a neutral card. The Portable Fortress costs 2 mana. The Portable Fortress rarity is common. The Portable Fortress is from type Creature. The Portable Fortress has 0 attack. The Portable Fortress has 8 health. The Portable Fortress is from Atlantean tribe. The Portable Fortress is part of the core set. The Portable Fortress currently available in beta. There are 397 The Portable Fortress cards in existence (total). The Portable Fortress was released at August 28, 2019.