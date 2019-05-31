The Portable Fortress is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). The Portable Fortress is a neutral card. The Portable Fortress costs 2 mana. The Portable Fortress rarity is common. The Portable Fortress is from type Creature. The Portable Fortress has 0 attack. The Portable Fortress has 8 health. The Portable Fortress is from Atlantean tribe. The Portable Fortress is part of the core set. The Portable Fortress currently available in beta. There are 397 The Portable Fortress cards in existence (total). The Portable Fortress was released at August 28, 2019.