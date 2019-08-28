The Old Ritual is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). The Old Ritual belongs to death. The Old Ritual costs 4 mana. The Old Ritual rarity is common. The Old Ritual is from type Spell. The Old Ritual is from Neutral tribe. The Old Ritual is part of the core set. The Old Ritual currently available in beta. There are 222 The Old Ritual cards in existence (total). The Old Ritual was released at August 28, 2019.