6

The Nether Prince

At the end of your turn, obliterate a random card in your hand then add a random rune to your hand.

7
8
Nether

Former versions

Keeping track of card changes throughout history.

Version 2

Replaced September 03, 2019

8
The Nether Prince
At the end of your turn, discard a card then add a random Rune to your hand.
10
10

Version 1

Replaced July 10, 2018

The Nether Prince is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). The Nether Prince is a neutral card. The Nether Prince costs 6 mana. The Nether Prince rarity is legendary. The Nether Prince is from type Creature. The Nether Prince has 7 attack. The Nether Prince has 8 health. The Nether Prince is from Nether tribe. The Nether Prince is part of the genesis set. The Nether Prince currently available in beta. There are 2379 The Nether Prince cards in existence (total). The Nether Prince was released at September 03, 2019.