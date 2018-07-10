The Nether Prince is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). The Nether Prince is a neutral card. The Nether Prince costs 6 mana. The Nether Prince rarity is legendary. The Nether Prince is from type Creature. The Nether Prince has 7 attack. The Nether Prince has 8 health. The Nether Prince is from Nether tribe. The Nether Prince is part of the genesis set. The Nether Prince currently available in beta. There are 2379 The Nether Prince cards in existence (total). The Nether Prince was released at September 03, 2019.