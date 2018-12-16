The Nemean Lion is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). The Nemean Lion is a neutral card. The Nemean Lion costs 3 mana. The Nemean Lion rarity is legendary. The Nemean Lion is from type Creature. The Nemean Lion has 2 attack. The Nemean Lion has 2 health. The Nemean Lion is from Neutral tribe. The Nemean Lion is part of the core set. The Nemean Lion currently available in beta. There are 140 The Nemean Lion cards in existence (total). The Nemean Lion was released at August 28, 2019.