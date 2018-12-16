3

The Nemean Lion

Frontline. Gain +1/+1 when a creature with roar enters the board.

2
2

Former versions

Keeping track of card changes throughout history.

Version 2

Replaced August 28, 2019

3
The Nemean Lion
Frontline. Gains +1/+1 each time a Roar is triggered.
2
2

Version 1

Replaced December 16, 2018

