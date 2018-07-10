The Mastermind is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). The Mastermind belongs to deception. The Mastermind costs 4 mana. The Mastermind rarity is legendary. The Mastermind is from type Creature. The Mastermind has 1 attack. The Mastermind has 2 health. The Mastermind is from Neutral tribe. The Mastermind is part of the genesis set. The Mastermind currently available in beta. There are 2378 The Mastermind cards in existence (total). The Mastermind was released at August 28, 2019.