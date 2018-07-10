The Iron Horse is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). The Iron Horse is a neutral card. The Iron Horse costs 7 mana. The Iron Horse rarity is legendary. The Iron Horse is from type Creature. The Iron Horse has 5 attack. The Iron Horse has 5 health. The Iron Horse is from Atlantean tribe. The Iron Horse is part of the etherbots set. The Iron Horse currently available in beta. There are 2975 The Iron Horse cards in existence (total). The Iron Horse was released at March 31, 2020.