7

The Iron Horse

Protected. Ward. Afterlife: Summon a random anim.

5
5
Atlantean

Former versions

Keeping track of card changes throughout history.

3
Open Sea Raider

Whenever another friendly Viking takes damage, deal 1 damage to a random enemy creature.

3
2
Viking

Version 3

7
The Iron Horse

Protected. Ward. Afterlife: Summon a random anim.

5
4
Atlantean

Version 2

Replaced March 31, 2020

3
Open Sea Raider
Whenever another friendly Viking takes damage, deal 1 damage to a random enemy creature.
3
2
Viking

Version 2

Replaced August 28, 2019

3
Open Sea Raider
Whenever another friendly Viking takes damage, deal 1 damage to a random enemy creature.
3
2
Viking

Version 1

Replaced July 10, 2018

7
The Iron Horse
Protected. Ward. Afterlife: Summon a random anim.
5
4
Atlantean

Version 1

Replaced August 28, 2019

  1. Gods Unchained
  2. The Iron Horse

The Iron Horse is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). The Iron Horse is a neutral card. The Iron Horse costs 7 mana. The Iron Horse rarity is legendary. The Iron Horse is from type Creature. The Iron Horse has 5 attack. The Iron Horse has 5 health. The Iron Horse is from Atlantean tribe. The Iron Horse is part of the etherbots set. The Iron Horse currently available in beta. There are 2975 The Iron Horse cards in existence (total). The Iron Horse was released at March 31, 2020.