6

The Harvester

Whenever a creature dies, deal 2 damage to both gods. When your god takes damage, heal your god for 2. When your god is healed, this creature gets +1 strength.

3
4
Nether

Former versions

Keeping track of card changes throughout history.

6
The Harvester

Whenever a creature dies, deal 2 damage to both gods. When your god takes damage, heal your god for 2. When your god is healed, give The Harvester +1/+1.

3
4
Nether

Version 3

Replaced September 12, 2019

6
The Harvester

Deadly. Leech. Whenever The Harvester destroys a creature, heal your god for 3. Roar: Destroy all other friendly creatures.

3
4
Nether

Version 2

Replaced August 28, 2019

6
The Harvester

Leech. Frontline. Roar: Deal 1 damage to all other characters.

3
2
Nether

Version 1

Replaced July 10, 2018

