Whenever a creature dies, deal 2 damage to both gods. When your god takes damage, heal your god for 2. When your god is healed, give The Harvester +1/+1.

The Harvester is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). The Harvester belongs to death. The Harvester costs 6 mana. The Harvester rarity is legendary. The Harvester is from type Creature. The Harvester has 3 attack. The Harvester has 4 health. The Harvester is from Nether tribe. The Harvester is part of the genesis set. The Harvester currently available in beta. There are 2432 The Harvester cards in existence (total). The Harvester was released at September 12, 2019.