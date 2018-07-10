8

The Gatekeeper

Backline. At the end of your turn, summon a random creature from your void.

3
7
Nether

Former versions

Keeping track of card changes throughout history.

8
The Gatekeeper
Backline. At the end of your turn, summon a random creature from your void.
3
7
Nether

Version 3

Replaced August 28, 2019

8
The Gatekeeper
Backline. At the end of your turn, summon a random creature from your void.
4
12
Nether

Version 2

Replaced July 10, 2019

10
The Gatekeeper
At the end of your turn, summon a random creature from your Void.
6
8

Version 1

Replaced July 10, 2018

  1. Gods Unchained
  2. The Gatekeeper

The Gatekeeper is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). The Gatekeeper is a neutral card. The Gatekeeper costs 8 mana. The Gatekeeper rarity is legendary. The Gatekeeper is from type Creature. The Gatekeeper has 3 attack. The Gatekeeper has 7 health. The Gatekeeper is from Nether tribe. The Gatekeeper is part of the genesis set. The Gatekeeper currently available in beta. There are 2395 The Gatekeeper cards in existence (total). The Gatekeeper was released at August 28, 2019.