The Gatekeeper is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). The Gatekeeper is a neutral card. The Gatekeeper costs 8 mana. The Gatekeeper rarity is legendary. The Gatekeeper is from type Creature. The Gatekeeper has 3 attack. The Gatekeeper has 7 health. The Gatekeeper is from Nether tribe. The Gatekeeper is part of the genesis set. The Gatekeeper currently available in beta. There are 2395 The Gatekeeper cards in existence (total). The Gatekeeper was released at August 28, 2019.