Set the strength and health of all creatures to their base and remove burn and sleep from them. Draw a card.

The Cleansing is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). The Cleansing belongs to light. The Cleansing costs 3 mana. The Cleansing rarity is rare. The Cleansing is from type Spell. The Cleansing is from Neutral tribe. The Cleansing is part of the genesis set. The Cleansing currently available in beta. There are 12322 The Cleansing cards in existence (total). The Cleansing was released at August 28, 2019.