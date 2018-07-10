Keeping track of card changes throughout history.
Version 3
Replaced November 13, 2018
Version 2
Replaced August 28, 2019
Version 1
Replaced July 10, 2018
The Cleansing is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). The Cleansing belongs to light. The Cleansing costs 3 mana. The Cleansing rarity is rare. The Cleansing is from type Spell. The Cleansing is from Neutral tribe. The Cleansing is part of the genesis set. The Cleansing currently available in beta. There are 12322 The Cleansing cards in existence (total). The Cleansing was released at August 28, 2019.