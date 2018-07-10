5

The Black Argo

Flank. Roar: Each other friendly Olympian gets +1 strength and flank.

4
6
Olympian

Former versions

Keeping track of card changes throughout history.

5
The Black Argo
Flank. Roar: All other friendly olympians get strength +1 and flank.
4
6
Olympian

Version 4

Replaced August 28, 2019

5
The Black Argo
Roar: all friendly olympians get attack +1 and flank.
2
6
Olympian

Version 3

Replaced August 13, 2019

5
The Black Argo
Friendly Olympians have +1/+0 and Flank.
2
6
Olympian

Version 2

Replaced July 10, 2018

5
The Black Argo
Roar: Friendly Olympians gain Flank.
2
7

Version 1

Replaced July 10, 2018

The Black Argo is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). The Black Argo is a neutral card. The Black Argo costs 5 mana. The Black Argo rarity is epic. The Black Argo is from type Creature. The Black Argo has 4 attack. The Black Argo has 6 health. The Black Argo is from Olympian tribe. The Black Argo is part of the genesis set. The Black Argo currently available in beta. There are 4451 The Black Argo cards in existence (total). The Black Argo was released at August 28, 2019.