The Black Argo is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). The Black Argo is a neutral card. The Black Argo costs 5 mana. The Black Argo rarity is epic. The Black Argo is from type Creature. The Black Argo has 4 attack. The Black Argo has 6 health. The Black Argo is from Olympian tribe. The Black Argo is part of the genesis set. The Black Argo currently available in beta. There are 4451 The Black Argo cards in existence (total). The Black Argo was released at August 28, 2019.