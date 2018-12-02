Thaumnetic Golem is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Thaumnetic Golem is a neutral card. Thaumnetic Golem costs 6 mana. Thaumnetic Golem rarity is epic. Thaumnetic Golem is from type Creature. Thaumnetic Golem has 5 attack. Thaumnetic Golem has 7 health. Thaumnetic Golem is from Atlantean tribe. Thaumnetic Golem is part of the core set. Thaumnetic Golem currently available in beta. There are 230 Thaumnetic Golem cards in existence (total). Thaumnetic Golem was released at September 03, 2019.