6

Thaumnetic Golem

At the end of your turn, give each other friendly Atlantean +1 strength.

5
7
Atlantean

Former versions

Keeping track of card changes throughout history.

6
Thaumnetic Golem
Give all other friendly Atlanteans attack +1 at the end of your turn.
4
7
Atlantean

Version 2

Replaced September 03, 2019

6
Thaumnetic Golem
Give all other friendly Atlanteans +1/+0 at the end of your turn.
4
7
Atlantean

Version 1

Replaced December 02, 2018

