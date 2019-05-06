Deadly. At the start of your turn, if this creature entered the Void last turn, you may choose and discard to summon this creature.

Deadly. At the start of your turn, move this card from the void to your hand, choose and Obliterate a card, then summon this creature.

Deadly. Afterlife: At the start of your next turn, choose and obliterate a card, then summon this creature from the void.

Deadly. Afterlife: At the start of your next turn, choose and obliterate a card in your hand, then summon this creature from the void.

Thanakris Spell-Locusts is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Thanakris Spell-Locusts belongs to death. Thanakris Spell-Locusts costs 3 mana. Thanakris Spell-Locusts rarity is legendary. Thanakris Spell-Locusts is from type Creature. Thanakris Spell-Locusts has 1 attack. Thanakris Spell-Locusts has 3 health. Thanakris Spell-Locusts is from Neutral tribe. Thanakris Spell-Locusts is part of the core set. Thanakris Spell-Locusts currently available in beta. There are 82 Thanakris Spell-Locusts cards in existence (total). Thanakris Spell-Locusts was released at September 17, 2019.