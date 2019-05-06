3

Thanakris Spell-Locusts

Deadly. Afterlife: At the start of your next turn, choose and obliterate a card in your hand, then summon this creature from the void.

1
3

Former versions

Keeping track of card changes throughout history.

3
Thanakris Spell-Locusts

Deadly. Afterlife: At the start of your next turn, choose and obliterate a card, then summon this creature from the void.

1
1

Version 4

Replaced September 17, 2019

3
Thanakris Spell-Locusts
Deadly. Afterlife: At the start of your next turn, choose and obliterate a card, then summon this creature from the void.
1
1

Version 3

Replaced August 28, 2019

3
Thanakris Spell-Locusts
Deadly. At the start of your turn, move this card from the void to your hand, choose and Obliterate a card, then summon this creature.
1
1

Version 2

Replaced July 10, 2019

3
Thanakris Spell-Locusts
Deadly. At the start of your turn, if this creature entered the Void last turn, you may choose and discard to summon this creature.
1
1

Version 1

Replaced May 06, 2019

  1. Gods Unchained
  2. Thanakris Spell-Locusts

Thanakris Spell-Locusts is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Thanakris Spell-Locusts belongs to death. Thanakris Spell-Locusts costs 3 mana. Thanakris Spell-Locusts rarity is legendary. Thanakris Spell-Locusts is from type Creature. Thanakris Spell-Locusts has 1 attack. Thanakris Spell-Locusts has 3 health. Thanakris Spell-Locusts is from Neutral tribe. Thanakris Spell-Locusts is part of the core set. Thanakris Spell-Locusts currently available in beta. There are 82 Thanakris Spell-Locusts cards in existence (total). Thanakris Spell-Locusts was released at September 17, 2019.