Roar: Draw cards until you have as many cards as your opponent's unused mana gems.

Roar: Pull any spells in your opponent's hand that cost 2 or less onto the bottom of their deck

Thalia, Charite Temptress is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Thalia, Charite Temptress belongs to deception. Thalia, Charite Temptress costs 6 mana. Thalia, Charite Temptress rarity is legendary. Thalia, Charite Temptress is from type Creature. Thalia, Charite Temptress has 2 attack. Thalia, Charite Temptress has 2 health. Thalia, Charite Temptress is from Guild tribe. Thalia, Charite Temptress is part of the core set. Thalia, Charite Temptress currently available in beta. There are 66 Thalia, Charite Temptress cards in existence (total). Thalia, Charite Temptress was released at December 03, 2019.