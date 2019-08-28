1

Tetria, Young Manaborn

Roar: Add a 1 mana, 6/6 Manashard Fiend to your deck.

4
4
Nether

Former versions

Keeping track of card changes throughout history.

1
Tetria, Young Manaborn
Roar: Add a 1 Mana 6/6 Manashard Fiend to your deck.
4
4
Nether

Version 1

Replaced August 28, 2019

