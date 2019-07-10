At start of game replace all creatures in both decks with aquatic creatures. Roar: Destroy all other creatures.

Tethys is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Tethys is a neutral card. Tethys costs 9 mana. Tethys rarity is mythic. Tethys is from type Creature. Tethys has 15 attack. Tethys has 15 health. Tethys is from Neutral tribe. Tethys is part of the mythic set. Tethys currently available in beta. There are 0 Tethys cards in existence (total). Tethys was released at August 28, 2019.