9

Tethys

At the start of the game, add 10 Blue Whales to both players' decks.

15
15

Former versions

Keeping track of card changes throughout history.

9
Tethys
At the start of the game, add 10 Blue Whales to both players' decks.
15
15

Version 2

Replaced August 28, 2019

10
Tethys
At start of game replace all creatures in both decks with aquatic creatures. Roar: Destroy all other creatures.
8
12

Version 1

Replaced July 10, 2019

  1. Gods Unchained
  2. Tethys

Tethys is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Tethys is a neutral card. Tethys costs 9 mana. Tethys rarity is mythic. Tethys is from type Creature. Tethys has 15 attack. Tethys has 15 health. Tethys is from Neutral tribe. Tethys is part of the mythic set. Tethys currently available in beta. There are 0 Tethys cards in existence (total). Tethys was released at August 28, 2019.