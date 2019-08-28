Tavern Brawler is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Tavern Brawler belongs to war. Tavern Brawler costs 1 mana. Tavern Brawler rarity is common. Tavern Brawler is from type Creature. Tavern Brawler has 2 attack. Tavern Brawler has 2 health. Tavern Brawler is from Neutral tribe. Tavern Brawler is part of the core set. Tavern Brawler currently available in beta. There are 476 Tavern Brawler cards in existence (total). Tavern Brawler was released at August 28, 2019.