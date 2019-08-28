Tartessian Skirmisher is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Tartessian Skirmisher belongs to war. Tartessian Skirmisher costs 3 mana. Tartessian Skirmisher rarity is common. Tartessian Skirmisher is from type Creature. Tartessian Skirmisher has 3 attack. Tartessian Skirmisher has 1 health. Tartessian Skirmisher is from Neutral tribe. Tartessian Skirmisher is part of the core set. Tartessian Skirmisher currently available in beta. There are 193 Tartessian Skirmisher cards in existence (total). Tartessian Skirmisher was released at August 28, 2019.