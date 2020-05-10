At the end of your turn, give this creature +1/+1 if it hasn't attacked since entering the board. Roar: Give +1/+1 and ward to the Chosen One.

Tartessian Sentry is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Tartessian Sentry belongs to light. Tartessian Sentry costs 4 mana. Tartessian Sentry rarity is rare. Tartessian Sentry is from type Creature. Tartessian Sentry has 3 attack. Tartessian Sentry has 3 health. Tartessian Sentry is from Olympian tribe. Tartessian Sentry is part of the trial set. Tartessian Sentry currently available in beta. Tartessian Sentry was released at May 10, 2020.