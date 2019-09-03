Tamed Mammoth is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Tamed Mammoth belongs to war. Tamed Mammoth costs 4 mana. Tamed Mammoth rarity is common. Tamed Mammoth is from type Creature. Tamed Mammoth has 3 attack. Tamed Mammoth has 5 health. Tamed Mammoth is from Neutral tribe. Tamed Mammoth is part of the core set. Tamed Mammoth currently available in beta. There are 219 Tamed Mammoth cards in existence (total). Tamed Mammoth was released at September 03, 2019.