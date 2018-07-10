2

Take Them All On

Select a friendly creature. It attacks all enemy creatures on board, in random order.

Former versions

Keeping track of card changes throughout history.

2
Take Them All On
Select a friendly creature. It attacks all enemy creatures on board, in random order.

Version 3

Replaced August 28, 2019

2
Take Them All On
Target friendly creature attacks all enemy creatures on board, in random order.

Version 2

Replaced July 10, 2018

3
Take Them All On
Target friendly creature attacks up to 3 random creatures on the board.

Version 1

Replaced July 10, 2018

  1. Gods Unchained
  2. Take Them All On

Take Them All On is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Take Them All On belongs to war. Take Them All On costs 2 mana. Take Them All On rarity is rare. Take Them All On is from type Spell. Take Them All On is from Neutral tribe. Take Them All On is part of the genesis set. Take Them All On currently available in beta. There are 12301 Take Them All On cards in existence (total). Take Them All On was released at August 28, 2019.