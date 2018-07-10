Take Them All On is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Take Them All On belongs to war. Take Them All On costs 2 mana. Take Them All On rarity is rare. Take Them All On is from type Spell. Take Them All On is from Neutral tribe. Take Them All On is part of the genesis set. Take Them All On currently available in beta. There are 12301 Take Them All On cards in existence (total). Take Them All On was released at August 28, 2019.