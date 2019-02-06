Tainted Treant is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Tainted Treant belongs to nature. Tainted Treant costs 5 mana. Tainted Treant rarity is common. Tainted Treant is from type Creature. Tainted Treant has 2 attack. Tainted Treant has 4 health. Tainted Treant is from Neutral tribe. Tainted Treant is part of the core set. Tainted Treant currently available in beta. There are 196 Tainted Treant cards in existence (total). Tainted Treant was released at September 03, 2019.