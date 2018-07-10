Roar: If you control at least 2 other creatures, select two. Randomly, one gains "twin strike", the other gains "can't attack".

Roar: If you control at least two other creatures, select two. Randomly, one gains twin strike, the other gains "can't attack".

Synergy Golem is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Synergy Golem is a neutral card. Synergy Golem costs 3 mana. Synergy Golem rarity is epic. Synergy Golem is from type Creature. Synergy Golem has 3 attack. Synergy Golem has 4 health. Synergy Golem is from Atlantean tribe. Synergy Golem is part of the genesis set. Synergy Golem currently available in beta. There are 4432 Synergy Golem cards in existence (total). Synergy Golem was released at August 28, 2019.