3

Synergy Golem

Roar: If you control at least two other creatures, select two. Randomly, one gains twin strike, the other gains "can't attack".

3
4
Atlantean

Former versions

Keeping track of card changes throughout history.

Version 2

Replaced August 28, 2019

3
Synergy Golem
Roar: Randomly give one adjacent creature Twin-Strike. The other is unable to attack.
3
3

Version 1

Replaced July 10, 2018

Synergy Golem is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Synergy Golem is a neutral card. Synergy Golem costs 3 mana. Synergy Golem rarity is epic. Synergy Golem is from type Creature. Synergy Golem has 3 attack. Synergy Golem has 4 health. Synergy Golem is from Atlantean tribe. Synergy Golem is part of the genesis set. Synergy Golem currently available in beta. There are 4432 Synergy Golem cards in existence (total). Synergy Golem was released at August 28, 2019.