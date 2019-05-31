1

Switch Duelist

At the end of each player's turn, swap this creature's strength and health.

4
1
Guild

Former versions

Keeping track of card changes throughout history.

1
Switch Duelist

At the end of each player's turn, swap this creature's strength and health.

4
1

Version 3

Replaced October 26, 2019

1
Switch Duelist
At the end of each player's turn, Switch Duelist swaps its strength and health.
4
1

Version 2

Replaced August 28, 2019

1
Switch Duelist
At the end of each player's turn, this creature swaps its Attack and Health.
5
1

Version 1

Replaced May 31, 2019

