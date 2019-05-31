At the end of each player's turn, this creature swaps its Attack and Health.

Switch Duelist is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Switch Duelist belongs to deception. Switch Duelist costs 1 mana. Switch Duelist rarity is rare. Switch Duelist is from type Creature. Switch Duelist has 4 attack. Switch Duelist has 1 health. Switch Duelist is from Guild tribe. Switch Duelist is part of the core set. Switch Duelist currently available in beta. There are 458 Switch Duelist cards in existence (total). Switch Duelist was released at October 26, 2019.