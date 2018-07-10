5

Swelling Boon

Give a creature: "At the end of your turn, gain +5, split randomly across strength and health."

Former versions

Keeping track of card changes throughout history.

5
Swelling Boon
Give a creature: "At the end of your turn, gain +5, split randomly across strength and health."

Version 4

Replaced August 28, 2019

5
Swelling Boon
Give a creature "At the end of each turn, randomly gain +3, split randomly across attack and health."

Version 3

Replaced July 30, 2019

2
Swelling Boon
Give a friendly creature "Gain +2/+1 or +1/+2 at the end of your turn."

Version 2

Replaced July 22, 2019

1
Swelling Boon
Give a random friendly creature +2/+1.

Version 1

Replaced July 10, 2018

Swelling Boon is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Swelling Boon belongs to nature. Swelling Boon costs 5 mana. Swelling Boon rarity is common. Swelling Boon is from type Spell. Swelling Boon is from Neutral tribe. Swelling Boon is part of the genesis set. Swelling Boon currently available in beta. There are 35308 Swelling Boon cards in existence (total). Swelling Boon was released at August 28, 2019.