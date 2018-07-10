Swelling Boon is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Swelling Boon belongs to nature. Swelling Boon costs 5 mana. Swelling Boon rarity is common. Swelling Boon is from type Spell. Swelling Boon is from Neutral tribe. Swelling Boon is part of the genesis set. Swelling Boon currently available in beta. There are 35308 Swelling Boon cards in existence (total). Swelling Boon was released at August 28, 2019.