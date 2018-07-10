1

Swashbuckler

Twin strike. Roar: Deal 1 damage.

1
1
Guild

Former versions

Keeping track of card changes throughout history.

1
Swashbuckler

Twin strike. Roar: Deal 1 damage.

1
1

Version 4

Replaced October 26, 2019

1
Swashbuckler
Twin strike. Roar: Deal 1 damage.
1
1

Version 3

Replaced August 28, 2019

1
Swashbuckler
Twin-Strike. Roar: Deal 1 damage to target character.
1
1

Version 2

Replaced July 10, 2018

2
Swashbuckler
Roar: Deal 1 damage to all other undamaged creatures.
1
1

Version 1

Replaced July 10, 2018

