4

Svart Basilisk

Roar: Remove sleep from target friendly creature. Remove 1 durability from your opponent's relic.

3
4

Former versions

Keeping track of card changes throughout history.

4
Svart Basilisk

Roar: Remove 1 durability from your opponent's relic.

3
5

Version 3

Replaced December 03, 2019

4
Svart Basilisk
Roar: Remove 1 durability from your opponent's relic.
3
5

Version 2

Replaced August 28, 2019

4
Svart Basilisk
Roar: Remove 1 durability from your opponent's relic.
4
3

Version 1

Replaced August 20, 2019

  1. Gods Unchained
  2. Svart Basilisk

Svart Basilisk is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Svart Basilisk is a neutral card. Svart Basilisk costs 4 mana. Svart Basilisk rarity is common. Svart Basilisk is from type Creature. Svart Basilisk has 3 attack. Svart Basilisk has 4 health. Svart Basilisk is from Neutral tribe. Svart Basilisk is part of the core set. Svart Basilisk currently available in beta. There are 199 Svart Basilisk cards in existence (total). Svart Basilisk was released at December 03, 2019.