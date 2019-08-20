Svart Basilisk is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Svart Basilisk is a neutral card. Svart Basilisk costs 4 mana. Svart Basilisk rarity is common. Svart Basilisk is from type Creature. Svart Basilisk has 3 attack. Svart Basilisk has 4 health. Svart Basilisk is from Neutral tribe. Svart Basilisk is part of the core set. Svart Basilisk currently available in beta. There are 199 Svart Basilisk cards in existence (total). Svart Basilisk was released at December 03, 2019.