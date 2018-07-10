1

Sulphuric Rain

Each creature gets burn +2 and "Afterlife: Draw a card."

Former versions

Keeping track of card changes throughout history.

1
Sulphuric Rain
Give all creatures burn +2 and "Afterlife: Draw a card."

Version 2

Replaced August 28, 2019

2
Sulphuric Rain
Destroy all friendly creatures. Draw a card for each.

Version 1

Replaced July 10, 2018

Sulphuric Rain is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Sulphuric Rain belongs to death. Sulphuric Rain costs 1 mana. Sulphuric Rain rarity is epic. Sulphuric Rain is from type Spell. Sulphuric Rain is from Neutral tribe. Sulphuric Rain is part of the genesis set. Sulphuric Rain currently available in beta. There are 4463 Sulphuric Rain cards in existence (total). Sulphuric Rain was released at August 28, 2019.