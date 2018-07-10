At the end of your turn, all other friendly creatures gain +2/+2 and confused.

Sucella is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Sucella belongs to nature. Sucella costs 7 mana. Sucella rarity is legendary. Sucella is from type Creature. Sucella has 4 attack. Sucella has 4 health. Sucella is from Neutral tribe. Sucella is part of the genesis set. Sucella currently available in beta. There are 2425 Sucella cards in existence (total). Sucella was released at September 03, 2019.