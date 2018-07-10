7

Sucella

At the end of your turn, each other friendly creature gains +2/+2 and becomes confused.

4
4

Former versions

Keeping track of card changes throughout history.

7
Sucella
At the end of your turn, all other friendly creatures gain +2/+2 and confused.
2
2

Version 2

Replaced September 03, 2019

5
Sucella
At the end of your turn, another random friendly creature gains +2/+2.
3
3

Version 1

Replaced July 10, 2018

Sucella is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Sucella belongs to nature. Sucella costs 7 mana. Sucella rarity is legendary. Sucella is from type Creature. Sucella has 4 attack. Sucella has 4 health. Sucella is from Neutral tribe. Sucella is part of the genesis set. Sucella currently available in beta. There are 2425 Sucella cards in existence (total). Sucella was released at September 03, 2019.