Stun Gun Construct is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Stun Gun Construct is a neutral card. Stun Gun Construct costs 4 mana. Stun Gun Construct rarity is rare. Stun Gun Construct is from type Creature. Stun Gun Construct has 4 attack. Stun Gun Construct has 3 health. Stun Gun Construct is from Atlantean tribe. Stun Gun Construct is part of the genesis set. Stun Gun Construct currently available in beta. There are 12459 Stun Gun Construct cards in existence (total). Stun Gun Construct was released at August 28, 2019.