Student of Truth is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Student of Truth is a neutral card. Student of Truth costs 2 mana. Student of Truth rarity is rare. Student of Truth is from type Creature. Student of Truth has 2 attack. Student of Truth has 2 health. Student of Truth is from Neutral tribe. Student of Truth is part of the trial set. Student of Truth currently available in beta. Student of Truth was released at May 10, 2020.