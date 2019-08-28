Strix Hunter is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Strix Hunter is a neutral card. Strix Hunter costs 4 mana. Strix Hunter rarity is common. Strix Hunter is from type Creature. Strix Hunter has 2 attack. Strix Hunter has 5 health. Strix Hunter is from Neutral tribe. Strix Hunter is part of the core set. Strix Hunter currently available in beta. There are 251 Strix Hunter cards in existence (total). Strix Hunter was released at August 28, 2019.