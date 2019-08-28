Street Conjuror is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Street Conjuror belongs to magic. Street Conjuror costs 1 mana. Street Conjuror rarity is rare. Street Conjuror is from type Creature. Street Conjuror has 1 attack. Street Conjuror has 3 health. Street Conjuror is from Mystic tribe. Street Conjuror is part of the core set. Street Conjuror currently available in beta. There are 315 Street Conjuror cards in existence (total). Street Conjuror was released at October 26, 2019.