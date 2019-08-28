Staff of Roots is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Staff of Roots belongs to nature. Staff of Roots costs 2 mana. Staff of Roots rarity is common. Staff of Roots is from type Weapon. Staff of Roots has 1 attack. Staff of Roots has 3 health. Staff of Roots is from Neutral tribe. Staff of Roots is part of the core set. Staff of Roots currently available in beta. There are 316 Staff of Roots cards in existence (total). Staff of Roots was released at October 10, 2019.