Former versions

Keeping track of card changes throughout history.

Version 2

Replaced August 28, 2019

Version 1

Replaced December 03, 2018

Spirit Beast is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Spirit Beast is a neutral card. Spirit Beast costs 1 mana. Spirit Beast rarity is common. Spirit Beast is from type Creature. Spirit Beast has 1 attack. Spirit Beast has 1 health. Spirit Beast is from Neutral tribe. Spirit Beast is part of the genesis set. Spirit Beast currently available in beta. Spirit Beast was released at August 28, 2019.