6

Spiral Golem

At the start of your turn, this creature attacks a random enemy creature.

8
10
Atlantean

Former versions

Keeping track of card changes throughout history.

6
Spiral Golem
At the start of your turn, attack a random enemy creature.
7
10
Atlantean

Version 2

Replaced September 03, 2019

6
Spiral Golem
At the start of your turn, attack a random enemy creature.
8
8

Version 1

Replaced July 10, 2018

