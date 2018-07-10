Spiral Golem is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Spiral Golem is a neutral card. Spiral Golem costs 6 mana. Spiral Golem rarity is rare. Spiral Golem is from type Creature. Spiral Golem has 8 attack. Spiral Golem has 10 health. Spiral Golem is from Atlantean tribe. Spiral Golem is part of the genesis set. Spiral Golem currently available in beta. There are 12380 Spiral Golem cards in existence (total). Spiral Golem was released at September 03, 2019.